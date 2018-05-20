‘Low patronage killing art industry’

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The President of the Female Artists Association of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs. Chinze Ojobo has lamented the low level of art appreciation in Nigeria.

The FAAN President made the lamentation at the weekend during the official opening of her new art exhibition mall called Kulture Kode Art Hub in Wuse II, Abuja.

Mrs. Ojobo noted that artists face a lot of challenges in Nigeria due to the low level of art appreciation, a trend she said is noticeable mostly in developing countries. But with the Kulture Kode Art Hub, she said it is her desire to see that female artists in Nigeria, become artists of choice in the global art market.

According to her, the Kulture Kode Art Hub will provide a platform for artists to hold art exhibitions in Abuja.

She also said the Art hub is open to artists who want to showcase their talents through group or Solo exhibitions, adding that the idea is to partner with other galleries in Abuja, Lagos and around the world to ensure that only original works are exhibited in their gallery and sold to interested patrons.