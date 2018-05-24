KWIRS makes N7.7bn

Ilorin—Chairman of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, KWIRS, Dr. Murtala Awodun, has said the agency generated N7.7 billion between January and April, an improvement in its performance of N7.4 billion last year.

Dr. Awodun, who disclosed this in Ilorin yesterday, at the quarterly media parley, said: “N2.2 billion was generated in January; N2.3 billion for February; March, N1.8 billion, and N1.29 billion for April, as against a total of N7.4 billion generated in the first quarter of 2017.”

He hinted that the agency had obtained court judgments against two tertiary institutions in the state, but decided to dialogue with them because of the sensitivity of closing the institutions.