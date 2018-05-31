Kwese Premier League goes on Round One break

After four weeks of uninterrupted basketball action, the 2018 Kwese Premier League goes on break after the conclusion of Round one of the league.

In the Atlantic Conference of the league, Kwara Falcons of Ilorin top the table with 14 points, Hoops and Read finished in second place with 12 points, while newly promoted Anambra Flames finished third with 11 points. Customs of Lagos, Delta Force of Asaba and Comets and Police Baton of Lagos and Oluyole Warriors of Ibadan finished 4th to 8th respectively.

In the Savannah Conference, Gombe Bulls sit atop the league ladder with 12 points from six games, Kano Pillars are in second place with 11 points, Niger Potters are in third place with 10 points followed by Bauchi Nets, Defenders, AHIP and Plateau Peaks respectively to complete the roll.

In the meeting attended by the federation president, Tijjani Umar, the League board reiterated that two teams each from the two Conferences will be relegated to and same number promoted from the division one at the end of the season. Action is expected to resume sometime after Ramadan.

Umar used the opportunity of the review meeting to discuss the latest correspondence from FIBA regarding the leadership dispute in the NBBF which Fiba seeks to settle through new elections, noting that the time table of activities leading to the elections released by FIBA is a welcome development.