IPOB, Ohanaeze flex muscles over restructuring summit

Emeka Mamah & Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday declared what it called “mother of all battles” with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, over the latter’s decision to hold a seminar on restructuring at Awka, Anambra State capital today.

This came as –Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, OYW, worldwide, insisted that the South-East Zonal Summit on restructuring scheduled for today in Awka, Anambra State must go on despite the threat by members of the IPOB.

OYCA warned IPOB members to stay away from the event saying Ohanaeze youths would resist any attempt to disrupt the programme, urging IPOB members to allow peace to reign and feel free to participate in the Summit as it was for the general good of Ndigbo.

A statement by the leadership of OYW ahead of the summit said: “In as much as we believe and still maintains that dialogue and constructive engagements are still the best way of achieving our common goals, every Igbo life matters a lot and none should be lost carelessly. We condemn the unwanted, unnecessary, unprovoked and incessant attacks on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National leadership ably led by Chief Nnia J. Nwodo by IPOB for no justifiable reasons while debunking its latest threat to truncate the restructuring summit.

“IPOB should recall that it threatened fire and brimstone should anyone partake in the Anambra 2017 general elections last November, but at the end, the election was held. Heaven did not let loose and the turnout was even unprecedented.

“Let it be made categorically clear that IPOB cannot stop the restructuring summit scheduled at Awka and any attempt to do that must be resisted by Ohanaeze Youths with all available instruments of law. Enough is enough”, the statement signed by the National Deputy President, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, the National Secretary, Comrade Uchenna Madubike and the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Osmond Nkeoma warned.

But in a statement by its Publicity and Media Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said: “What the world will witness in Awka today is a battle between good and evil and light versus darkness.”

According to him, “On Monday, the 21st of May 2018, at Ekwueme Square in Awka, the long suffering down trodden people of the East will rise up to say enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said it has no problems with IPOB over its decision to hold a summit on restructuring in Awka today, insisting that the programme would go on as scheduled.

The Media aide to Chief Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohanaeze, Emeka Attamah who made the clarifications said IPOB was a partner in the agitation towards the realisation of Biafra republic.

He said the disagreement was only on the means of achieving Biafra and not that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was against IPOB.