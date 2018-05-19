I’ll fight poverty in Ovia if elected — Idahosa

BY SIMON EBEGBULEM

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in Edo State, the House of Representatives aspirant for Ovia Federal constituency, Mr Denis Idahosa has said he decided to join the race so as to correct the mistakes and insensitivity of the incumbent.

It will be recalled that Idahosa who was Commissioner for Investment during the administration of Governor Adams Oshiomhole donated his salaries and allowances to the less privileged throughout his stay in office and has continued to be of great assistance to the youths of the state in and outside office.

The Philanthropist who is being tipped to pick the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said: “I have decided to run because the incumbent has not represented us well in Ovia. Each time serious issues were being discussed in the House she was never around, flying all over Africa and America.

“Because she is from a rich home, she does not understand the hardship being faced by Ovia people and that is why she has not done anything to attract any project to Ovia or employment for our people. Now, I want to come in and help my people in Ovia because we are in dire need of effective represen-tation,”Idahosa said.