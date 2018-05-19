Hilary Eke emerges Chairman Imo APC

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Following the reported court injunction obtained by Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s camp stoping the state congress, of the All Progreeives Congress, APC, Vanguard was told that the congress was held successfully.



According to the spokesperson of the Imo APC stakeholders, Mr Theodore Ekechi, briefly confirmed in Owerri, that the congress took place as scheduled.

As at the time of filling this report, some of the contestants said to have emerged in the said congress.

They were State chairman, Mr. Hilary Eke, Vice Chairman; Ugochukwu Nzekwe, Secretary; Mr. Patrick Eze.

But Sunday Vanguard gathered were part of their arguement as some claimed that the latest court injunction was referring to the ward and local government congresses that had been concluded.

They went ahead to say that the injunction was directed to the national leadership, and not a state congress committee, and that the injunction could not have stopped an action already concluded.

They were of the view that joining Hilary Eke, as one of the defendants in the said injunction was faullty.

Their reason, was that Eke, was not a member of the state congress committee, pointing out that they were amazed that the same Okorocha’s camp claimed that Eke had been suspended and wondered why a man said to have been suspended should be named in the injunction.