GOtv MAX Cup: Attention shifts to Uyo as Eagles confront Atletico

The attention of football fans around the country will shift to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, where the Super Eagles will test their strength against LaLiga giants, Atletico Madrid, in the inaugural edition of the GOtv MAX Cup, holding May 22.

Expectedly the announcement of Atletico Madrid’s visit, which is happening on the invitation of MultiChoice, sparked huge excitement among football fans across the country, especially in Uyo, the host city.

Atletico Madrid are one of the biggest three teams in the LaLiga, where they have had an impressive season by qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League and defeating French side Marseille in Wednesday’s Europa League final, making them three time Europa champions. In European football, La Rojiblancos, as Atletico Madrid are called, are in the top tier and have played in two of the last four UEFA Champions League finals. In Spain, they are the only team to have broken the Barcelona-Real Madrid grip on LaLiga since 2004, winning the title in 2014.

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, who played for Racing Satander and Real Sociedad in LaLiga, is delighted that a team of Atletico’s calibre is coming to Nigeria.