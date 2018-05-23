FIFA World Cup (22 Days to go) : Team Profile – PERU

Peru ended their 36-year FIFA World Cup drought by finishing fifth in South American qualifying and subsequently defeating New Zealand 2-0 on aggregate in the intercontinental play-off.
FIFA Ranking: 11
Continent: South America
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 17
First stage appearances: 4
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1930
Last World Cup: 1982
Best outing: Quarter finals (1970, 1978)
Key Player: JEFFERSON FARFAN
Although he is now 33, Farfan proved himself to be as important as ever to the Peruvian cause during Russia 2018 qualifying. The experienced forward contributed vital goals, most notably in the win over Paraguay and the
play-off victory over New Zealand and is now looking forward to his first World Cup.
MATCHES:
June 16: PERU vs DENMARK
June 21: FRANCE vs PERU
June 26: AUSTRALIA vs PERU
