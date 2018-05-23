FIFA World Cup (22 Days to go) : Team Profile – PERU

Peru ended their 36-year FIFA World Cup drought by finishing fifth in South American qualifying and subsequently defeating New Zealand 2-0 on aggregate in the intercontinental play-off.

FIFA Ranking: 11

Continent: South America

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 17

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 1982

Best outing: Quarter finals (1970, 1978)

Key Player: JEFFERSON FARFAN

Although he is now 33, Farfan proved himself to be as important as ever to the Peruvian cause during Russia 2018 qualifying. The experienced forward contributed vital goals, most notably in the win over Paraguay and the

play-off victory over New Zealand and is now looking forward to his first World Cup.

MATCHES:

June 16: PERU vs DENMARK

June 21: FRANCE vs PERU

June 26: AUSTRALIA vs PERU

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): DENMARK