FIFA World Cup (21 Days to go) : Team Profile – DENMARK

Denmark booked their spot at Russia 2018 thanks to a 5-1 aggregate play-off win over Republic of Ireland, having finished second in Europe’s Group E to return to the world finals after missing out on Brazil 2014.
FIFA Ranking: 12
Continent: Europe
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 15
First stage appearances: 4
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1986
Last World Cup: 2010
Best outing: Quarter Finals (1998)
Key Player: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN
Denmark’s play-off hero was in inspired form throughout his team’s qualifying campaign. Only Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo could better the midfielder’s remarkable goal haul of 11 in Europe’s Russia 2018 preliminaries.
MATCHES:
June 16: PERU vs DENMARK
June 21: DENMARK vs AUSTRALIA
June 26: DENMARK vs FRANCE
NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): ARGENTINA