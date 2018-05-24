FIFA World Cup (21 Days to go) : Team Profile – DENMARK

Denmark booked their spot at Russia 2018 thanks to a 5-1 aggregate play-off win over Republic of Ireland, having finished second in Europe’s Group E to return to the world finals after missing out on Brazil 2014.

FIFA Ranking: 12

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 15

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1986

Last World Cup: 2010

Best outing: Quarter Finals (1998)

Key Player: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

Denmark’s play-off hero was in inspired form throughout his team’s qualifying campaign. Only Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo could better the midfielder’s remarkable goal haul of 11 in Europe’s Russia 2018 preliminaries.

MATCHES:

June 16: PERU vs DENMARK

June 21: DENMARK vs AUSTRALIA

June 26: DENMARK vs FRANCE

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): ARGENTINA