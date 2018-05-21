FCMB attains ISO certification for quality management

FIRST City Monument Bank (FCMB), has been awarded the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certificate for quality management system. The bank was presented with the certificate by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), following a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by the organisation. The exercise covered departments and branches of the lender, nationwide.

The ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely used quality management system globally. It provides a framework that ensures that organizations are able to meet customers’ and other applicable requirements consistently.

The SON audit of FCMB covered key areas including context of the organisation, leadership, planning, support and operation. Others were performance evaluation and improvement. Following this, SON stated in its report that, it discovered that the bank had put in place and implemented, ‘’good practices, high quality management system awareness and risk/mitigation inbuilt in each process activity”.

It added that the lender also ensured, “adequate evaluation of performance monitoring, measurement, reporting and reviewing against key performance objectives, service provision was under control and customer satisfaction monitored and analysed”.

In his comment at the certificate presentation ceremony in Lagos, Mr. Adam Nuru, Managing Director, FCMB, described the laurel as another milestone in the commitment of the bank to attain excellence in all aspects of operations and service delivery. “The award of ISO 9001:2015 certificate is an endorsement of our ability to consistently demonstrate commitment to continuous improvement in order to match the ever-changing needs of our esteemed customers, and in response to market demands and the global dynamics”, he said.