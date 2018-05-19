Ebuehi happy with Benfica move

Tyronne Ebuehi has expressed delight after signing a five-year contract with Portuguese side Benfica. Ebuehi who made the Super Eagles provisional squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia said it was hard to resist the chance to join Benfica who have been scouting him.

Also, the 22-year-old right back stated the appeal of competing on the biggest stage as a major factor for leaving the Kyocera Stadium.

“It is a feeling of great happiness to be able to be here in a club of this dimension. It’s a dream come true, a big step that I take in my young career,” Ebuehi told club website. ”Benfica is a great club with excellent conditions. It is known all over the world.

The fact that I was always on the big stage was very appealing to me. In fact, it was very easy to choose Benfica. “I also know that in recent years he has been a champion and has a tradition in Europe. It’s a great club. From me, fans can expect work. I want to help the team fight for their goals,” After gaining promotion from ADO Den Haag’s youth setup in the 2014/15 campaign, Ebuehi played 82 games in all competitions and has a one goal to his name.