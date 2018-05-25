DTHA urges Okowa to intervene in Odimodi oil spillage

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly has adopted a resolution urging the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to as a matter of urgency, direct the Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, to send relief materials to Odimodi federated communities, following an oil spillage that occurred in the community.

The resolution was sequel to a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by the member representing Burutu Constituency I, Chief Daniel Yingi, seconded by Chief Kennedy Daubry representing Burutu constituency II and adopted.

The motion was adopted when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori .

The House also directed the state Ministry of Health to send a medical team without further delay to the community to ascertain the health condition of the people as a result of the poisonous gas being emitted into the air space.

The House called on Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to immediately clean up the environment, remediate and restore it to its original state and also release the report of the Joint Investigation Visit, JIV, with a view to avoiding the breakdown of law and order in Odimodi federated communities.

Yingi said Odimodi federated communities have been devastated by oil pollution occasioned by SPDC pipeline leakage, causing emission of poisonous gas into the air.

The lawmaker noted that also affected by the oil spill were farm lands, fish ponds, rivers which are the source of the people’s drinking water and aquatic lives in the community thereby bringing untold hardship, hunger and starvation on the people.

He said life had become more difficult for the people as they now depend on water from Warri for drinking as the rivers have been polluted while fishing which is their major occupation can no longer be carried out.

Yingi said the motion became necessary so as to draw the attention of government to send relief materials and medicals to enable the people have hope.