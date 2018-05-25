Driver docked over alleged theft of truck worth N4m

Lagos – A 57-year-old truck driver, Bayo Adeleke, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an Iveco truck valued at N4 million.



Adeleke, who resides at No. 2, Daniel Gaby St., Oluwo, Agbado, Lagos, is facing a five-count charge of stealing, false pretence, conspiracy, fraud and damage.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 24 at No. 1, Jide Agbe Close, Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos.

He said that the accused stole an Iveco truck with registration number FST 113 XT, belonging to Mr Jide Agbe.

Odugbo said that the accused fraudulently collected the complainant’s truck on the pretext that he wanted to use it for commercial activities with an agreement to remit N750,000 from the proceeds.

“Agbe gave Adeleke the truck, who absconded with it.

“Later, he came back to the complainant saying the truck engine valued at N250,000 had been damaged.

“The case was reported at the Police station and he was apprehended,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 411, 339, 323 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeleke, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N750, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo said the sureties should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

She said that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means; reside within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses should be verified.

Matepo said that one of the sureties must present two recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until June 18, for mention. (NAN)