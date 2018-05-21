DPO dies, wife wounded in Delta auto crash

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH — THE Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Aboh Divisional Headquarters, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Uzoma Dickadi, was Saturday night killed in a lone auto crash.

It was gathered that Dickadi was travelling in his car with his wife along Kwale/Asaba expressway when he lost control of the vehicle just before the Ossissa bridge.

“The car somersaulted and in the process, the DPO and his wife were wounded. They were rushed to one of the hospitals in Kwale before they were referred to another hospital in Asaba where the man later died,” a source said.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said Dickadi died at St. Luke Hospital, Asaba.

He said the incident occurred at about 10:30 pm on Saturday, adding that the deceased’s wife was still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state police command has expressed regret at the sudden death of Dickadi.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, in a statement, said: “The command commiserates with, and sends its condolences to the family, friends, course mates and colleagues of the departed officer. Adieu, Dick! Rest in the bosom of the Lord.“