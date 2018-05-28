Diamond League: Ivorian duo dust Okagbare in Eugene

Cote d’ Ivoire’s Marie Josee Talou and compatriot, Murielle Ahoure continued in their impressive form and dominance of the African 100m women cadre at the Diamond League meet in Eugene, Oregun in USA.

Ta Lou beat Ahoure just at the finish to top the women in the field with a 10.88 seconds run, while Ahoure finished 10.90 seconds a season’s best. 2016 Olympics champion, Elaine Thompson was third with 10.98 seconds. Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor who came out strong earlier in the season with bang setting a African 200m record, finished seventh with 11.07 seconds in the race.

In other events, South African Caster Semenya extended her 800m winning streak to 23 meets dating to September 2015 by winning in her typical easy fashion in 1:55.92. Semenya, who led for the last 300 meters, clocked the fastest time ever on U.S. soil. She’s expected to be impacted by an IAAF rule limiting testosterone levels for female middle-distance runners scheduled to go into effect after this season.