Development: No region will suffer neglect — SGF

Abuja – The Federal Government has assured that no part of the country will suffer neglect due to its geographical location or political consideration in its developmental efforts.



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance while commissioning three Ecological Fund Office (EFO) projects at on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), made this known in a statement he made available to newsmen.

The projects commissioned are Gully Erosion Control Works at Veritas University, Bwari, Reconstruction of damaged Culvert and Road improvement Works at Saburi and Jikwoyi Gully Erosion and Flood Control Works all in Abuja.

The SGF stated that the Federal Government’s ecological intervention projects across the country demonstrated the sincerity of purpose of the present administration toward entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

He said that the Veritas university community faced challenges because of bad roads and erosion, adding that the

intervention would alleviate its sufferings and improve the learning environment.

Also at Saburi, he said that the community hitherto was experiencing serious flooding, environmental degradation and inaccessible road, which necessitated prompt Federal Government intervention.

“I charge you as members of the community to take responsibility for maintaining and protecting the projects and prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels.”

He commended the Emir of Bwari, Alhaji Mohammed Ijakoro, and members of the university community for providing a rancour-free environment during the execution of the project.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Micheal Kwanashie, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the intervention project in the University.

Kwanashie added that the project had brought relief to the community and provided a more conducive atmosphere for learning.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the entire scope of the works covering more stretches of degraded land within the university.

He said the school was open to all Nigerians, regardless of their faith or state, and that school fees were affordable, to ensure that the poorest of the poor in the society attained university Education.

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Dr Musa Dikko stated that the completion and handover of the project showed that the Federal Government was performing.

Present at the occasion were the Permanent Secretaries in charge of the Cabinet Affairs Office, Mrs Georgina Ehuria, Special Services Office, Mr Alo Williams, General Services Office, Olusegun Adekunle, and Ecological Fund Office, Dr Habiba Lawal.(NAN)