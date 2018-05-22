Photos: Buhari breaks Ramadan Fast with Service Chiefs, Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari, Service Chiefs and Ministers during the breaking of Ramadan Fast at the State House in Abuja.
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari chats with Chief of Army Staff, Lt T.Y Buratai, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Saliu Usman, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Director General DSS, Lawan Daura and others during the Breaking of Ramadan Fast with Service Chiefs and Ministers at the State House in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the Service Chiefs and Ministers during the Breaking of Ramadan Fast with Service Chiefs and Ministers at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 22 2018.
