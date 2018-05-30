Bribe-taking: Senators, Reps charge at Jega, say it’s pot calling kettle black

By Henry Umoru, Emmanuel Ovuakporie & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA— The claim by former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega, that National Assembly members were bribe takers, yesterday, cascaded into name calling with the legislators describing it as the pot calling kettle black.

Jega had at the Democracy Day lecture on Monday alleged that federal legislators were notorious for bribe-taking.

He had said: “Members of the National Assembly engage in bribe-taking when they pursue committee work and oversight, and I wonder what is happening with intelligence and investigative responsibilities of security agencies in policing our National Assembly.

“Some chairmen of the committees in the National Assembly have become notorious on this issue of demanding bribes with impunity.”

Yesterday, however, legislators from the two chambers responded with viciousness to the tag, with several alleging that Jega’s subordinates at INEC were equally guilty just as some legislators said bribe givers in the executive branch were as guilty as the takers. Some legislators also dared the former INEC boss to name those involved.

Senate spokesman, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who noted that Jega was on his own, said “he is entitled to his opinion; all lizards lie prostrate, and only God knows the one that has stomach ache.”

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, while dismissing it, said: “I do not believe that Professor Jega is the type who would make a frivolous statement. Besides, it is not a new allegation. The guilt lies with those who demand and those who give bribes.”

On his part, Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, said: “Let him name them for his integrity.”

Also reacting, Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources, (Upstream), Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, said: “He has not produced any evidence to that effect. Were people under him not the bribe takers? Maybe the bribes taken also got to the top of the ladder, who knows?

“The National Assembly has always been the dog that must always be whipped. No further comments.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Aliyu Pategi, in his reaction, included ministers, and other members of the executive arm of government among those he said should have been indicted by Jega.

Pategi who represents Edu/Moro/Patigi of Kwara State said: “There is always a giver and a taker.

“Let’s assume that it is true that some legislators collect bribe; it simply means that the ministries, departments, and agencies in the executive arm are so corrupt that they offer bribes so they won’t be named and shamed for their stealing of government funds.

“Moreover, a good number of ministries departments and agencies run away from parliamentary scrutiny as a result of their misdeeds.

“Since he was the head of INEC, a commission under the executive, he should have named the bribe takers and givers. Did he offer legislators bribes as INEC chairman?

“The guilty party is the giver that seeks to induce legislators from carrying out their assignment in ensuring value for money for every Kobo expended by executive bodies,” he said.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, on his part, said Jega was suffering from self-delusion.

Nkem-Abonta said: “Is he generalising or talking out of practical experience because of his many transactions with politicians, if I may ask?”

“If I may ask again when he was Chairman of INEC how many budgets did he defend and how much bribe did he offer because both the giver and receiver are guilty of the same offence.

“Oversight functions are designed to uncover money not properly spent and to ensure such monies appropriated are spent in accordance with our fiscal policies and purchases made met requirements of our Procurement Act.

“During such functions how much did the Prof give out because the exercise is meant to uncover poorly managed appropriated monies,” he asked.

Henry Ofongo from Bayelsa State on his part, challenged Jega to adduce evidence for his allegation.

“He should put forward the proof he has because it’s not all members that should be castigated.