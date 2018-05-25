ASTYMIN promises Eagles N1million per goal

By Gabriel Olawale

Amino acids supplements manufacturers, ASTYMIN has pledged to reward Super Eagles players with the sum of N1 million for every goal scored at the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Speaking during the launches of ‘One Goal One Million Naira Campaign’, Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Mr Olugbenga Olayeye said that the initiative is aimed at making millions of well-meaning Nigerians to cheer the Super Eagles to ‘GoTheDistance’ at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia by surpassing previous performances at the tournament.

Olayeye said that the campaign was an off-shoot of the ASTYMIN brand’s 2018 #GoTheDistance that emphasises the need for Nigerians to harness their full potentials and be the best they can be in every area of their endeavour.

.