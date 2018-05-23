Anambra APC State congress election did not hold, declares Chieftain

By Chris Onuoha

APC Chieftain in Anambra State, Donatus Okonkwo, has observed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, State congress slated for last Saturday was hijacked and didn’t hold.

He stated this on Saturday in Awka while speaking with reporters. He urged the party’s leadership in Abuja not to believe any story to the contrary, alleging that the congress was a total charade which will be strongly challenged.

According to him, some individuals within the Anambra State chapter of the APC are planning to hijack the party structure in the state.

“It will be shameful if any delegates’ list and elected people come out of last Saturday’s exercise in Anambra.

“The cooked up names and crowning of individuals led by Dr. Chris Ngige, George Moghalu and Tony Nwoye is nothing but Masquerade dance in market place as they think they will take the people for a ride,” he said.

He further stressed that, “it’s simply an exercise in futility and ab initio null and void as they have set up the party for destruction and the danger is Anambra APC is now on flames as Leadership has failed, and is simply a failed party in Anambra State except we rescue it now or never.”

“I don’t think it will happen but if it does happen, I believe the entire stakeholders will meet to agree on the line of action as this is an obvious conspiracy ’’ he said.

Chief Donatus Okonkwo reaffirmed that the congress scheduled to hold was null and void, and warned that curiosity would be heightened if any result was presented to the party´s leadership when the congress did not hold.

Meanwhile, some members of Kaduna state and Imo State chapter of the APC protested at the party´s National Secretariat, Abuja, saying the party was dying in the state. They also said the state congresses did not hold in their states as scheduled.