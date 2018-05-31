Accident claims 3 in Ogun, 2 in Kano

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Tragedy struck, yesterday afternoon, at Adedero village, off Kobape-Siun Road, Ogun State, as three young men, believed to be friends, were crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver.

Vanguard gathered that the driver was using a private vehicle and heading towards Abeokuta along with his family members, when the incident occurred.

It was further learned that the victims were standing by the roadside when the speeding vehicle veered of its track and knocked them down.

Two of them died on the spot, while the third victim was taken to a private hospital in Abeokuta by the operatives of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, where he died.

The driver was intercepted by a Police team attached to the Quick Response Squad, QRS, stationed at the entrance of the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said the remains of the victims have been deposited at the State Hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

He said: “It was a hit-and-run situation and two of the victims are all confirmed dead, while the third victim was taken to Joseph and Christianah Hospital, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, where he later died.”

… auto crash claims 2, injures 4 in Kano

Also yesterday, an official of Kano State Fire Service confirmed that two people died Tuesday evening, while four others sustained injuries when two vehicles collided on Kano-Gwarzo Road.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, spokesman of the fire service, disclosed in Kano that the accident occurred at about 5:35p.m.

According to him, “we received a distress call from one Malam Wada Alhassan at about 5:35p.m. that there was an accident on Gwarzo Road.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 5:41p.m. to rescue the victims.”

He said two vehicles, a truck with number plates: XF 375 FG and a golf car with number plates KZR 421 ZT, from opposite direction, had collided.

Mohammed attributed the accident, which involved six persons, to speed limit violation which led to loss of control by the drivers.

He said the fire service personnel took the victims to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the doctor on duty confirmed two dead, while the remaining four victims were receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road.