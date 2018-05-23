Police nap killers of Mailafia

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested another fourteen (14) vicious and notorious kidnapping/ armed robbery suspects operating along Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway.

According to ACP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer the kidnappers were responsible for the gruesome murder of Dr. Ibrahim Mailafia phd, a senior lecturer with the Nasarawa State University Lafia who while on his way to Kano after returning to the Country after completion of Doctorate Degree in Artificial Intelligence from the United Kingdom, in November, 2017, to visit his family was attacked and murdered in cold blood on Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Highway by Kidnappers.

The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, working on actionable intelligence arrested the suspects responsible for the killing of Dr Ibrahim Mailafia. They confessed to the killing of the said Doctor and to terrorizing motorists and communities along Niger-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highways.

Items recovered from them include two AK47 rifles, one berretta pistol and two phones including the iPhone of late Dr. Mailafia. They admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the killing of Dr Ibrahim Mailafia and other violent crimes in the mentioned States. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation

The Names of the kidnappers are

I. Sunday Jatau ‘M’ 35yrs Native of Kaduna State – Gang leader Confessed to have personally Shot and killed Dr Mailafia

II. Solomon Jatau ‘M’ 40yrs

III.Ayuba Jatau ‘M’ 32yrs

IV.Ishaku Luka aka Dogo ‘M’ 42yrs native of Kujama LGA Kaduna, sells arms and ammunition to the gang

V.Ibrahim Daniel ‘M’ 27yrs native of Chad Republic – Found in possession of the late Dr Mailafia’s phones

VI. Emmanuel Garba ‘M’ 27yrs

VII. Alhaji Usman Mohammed ‘M’ 35yrs

VIII. Alhaji Ibrahim Baba ‘M’ 49yrs

IX.Bello Aliyu ‘M’ 36yrs

X. Surajo Mohammed ‘M’ 35yrs

XI.Hassan Ibrahim ‘M’ 55yrs

XII.Bature Adamu ‘M’ 38yrs,

XIII. Bello Abdullahi 32yrs,

XIV. Mamuda Mohammed ‘M’ 27yrs