2019: Warri youths, Ijaw group back Uduaghan, Ereyitomi

By Emma Amaize & Chancel Bomadi

BOMADI—AN Ijaw pressure group, Burutu Political Vanguard for Good Governance, BPVGG, in Delta State, has appealed to the people of Delta South senatorial district to uphold the aspiration of a former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, to represent them in the Senate in 2019.

Similarly, youths from Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of the state have resolved to work for the success of House of Representatives hopeful for Warri federal constituency, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi.

Chairman of BPVGG, Ebikapaye Agidee, who spoke to reporters in Bomadi, Bomadi LGA said: “Without mincing words, we are sure that Uduaghan will give us effective representation devoid of bias against a particular ethnic group, as against some people’s thinking.

“As a former governor, he displayed all the said qualities and I urge all constituents in Delta South to give him the needed support. His free healthcare scheme, maintenance of peace between Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo, infrastructural development and many others had already spoken for him.”