2019: Why SDP is the credible option, hope of Nigerians – Tabiowo

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AN aspirant eyeing the Delta State House of Assembly seat to represent Ughelli South constituency, Ezrel Tabiowo, under the platform of the Social Democratic Party, has said that the party is the only credible alternative to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of misrule.



Tabiowo stated this in an interview with reporters yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the SDP remains the only party which presents Nigerians the opportunity of electing young and vibrant leaders capable of turning around the fortunes of the country.

Tabiowo, who accused the ruling All Progressive Party of foisting undue hardship on Nigerians, and failed woefully at policy implementation, also described the Peoples Democratic Party as a “sinking ship” that only offers recycled and outdated leaders who orchestrated the woes presently bedeviling the nation.

He said: “As we move closer to the general elections in 2019, Nigerians must be cautious to not repeat the same mistakes of the past by voting leaders from the All Progressive congress and Peoples Democratic Party. These parties have failed Nigerians given their style of leadership that has been parasitic on the nation.

“Under the ruling APC, Nigerians have witnessed hardship like never before as a result of poor leadership and policy summersault. In the area of security, the Buhari administration have failed woefully. Statistics into the number of killings in 2018 alone is evidence of this.

“Speaking of the Peoples Democratic Party, its is a party that offers only recycled leaders and old hands that have been tested and were at one point or another responsible and contributory to the present problems which has brought our dear nation on its knees. This cannot be said of a party like the Social Democratic Party which has more of visionary young aspirants who are determined to serve the nation differently.

“As far as I’m concerned, the SDP stands as the only credible party that offers Nigeria a clean slate needed to rewrite its economic, social and political direction.”

Speaking on the new party, African Democratic Congress, Tabiowo said, “that is another destination point for recycled and aggrieved leaders from within the fold of both the ruling APC and sinking PDP”.

“Nigerians must begin to see beyond this trickery being orchestrated by self-serving leaders whose only pursuit is their interest and aggrandizement,” he added.