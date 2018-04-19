Women support orphanage with gift items at Easter

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- WOMEN under the auspices of Virtuous Women and Youth Empowerment Initiative, VWYEI, has supported an orphanage, City of Refuge Orphanage, Durumi, Abuja Municipal Area Council, with gift items.

The group was led by the Founder of the organisation, Esther Akwo, to the orphanage where the management, along with the children, received them warmly.

Akwo said the visit was to give a sense of belonging to the children who are special in the sight of God and for them being alive to witness the 2018 Easter.

According to her the gifts which include cartons of noodles, soap, biscuits, juice, diapers, toiletries, and others were to make the children happy and have something with which to celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

She said: “We commend the management of City of Refuge Orphanage Home for their commitment and love towards these children of destiny, to whom they have devoted their time and resources to ensure they become responsible adults and be useful to themselves and the nation.

“We in Virtuous Women and Youth Empowerment Initiative, VWYEI, being a humanitarian organisation, deemed it necessary to visit and see how the children are faring, and to donate our token to support what the management is doing.

“We join the children and entire staff to celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. You know Jesus Christ who sacrificially laid down his life on the cross of Calvary did it out of deep and divine love for the entire humanity in order for them to be saved.

“This act of unspeakable love is a sheer example for us as Nigerians, mothers and citizens of this country to demonstrate daily, this same love towards each other irrespective of background. We pray God will continue to protect, preserve and provide for this home.”

Expressing his appreciation, manager of the orphanage, Darlington Francis, thanked VWYEI for the gesture, disclosing that the orphanage has a total of 76 children with three branches in Durumi, Katampe and Maitama, all in Abuja.

According to Francis all of the children are in various schools including nursery, secondary and university. He also said eight of them are undergraduates, while one has graduated from a university in Ghana, where she studied information technology and bagged second class honors (upper division).