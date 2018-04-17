Vandal, 21, bags five years jail term

A 21-year -old vandal, Alhassan Ashiru of Kawari Village in Soba Local Government of Kaduna State has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Magistrate Court in Kofar Fada, Zaria City.

Announcing the verdict yesterday, the Chief Magistrate, Mal. Umaru Bature stated that the court found Alhassan Ashiru guilty of the two court charges of the theft and mischief brought against him and sentenced him to two and three years imprisonment respectively. He was also given twenty five lashes before he was sent to prison.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sarki Abdullahi, the convict was charged with theft of power supply equipment belonging to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company and mischief, offences punishable under sections 58, 312 and 302 of the panel code, law of Kaduna State.

The convict, Alhassan Ashiru had earlier confessed his culpability in the crime and the police have since recovered the stolen items. The convict, Alhassan Ashiru was however given an option of =N=50,000 and =N=100,000 fine respectively.

Commenting on the issue, the Head Corporate Communications of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi applauded the courage of the Chief Magistrate, describing it as “highly patriotic.”

“We strongly believe that the judgement will save as deterrent to those who may be nursing the intention of vandalizing power supply infrastructure; we commend the patriotic disposition of the Chief Magistrate.”