UI Muslim graduates dole out scholarships to indigent students again

University of Ibadan Muslim Graduates’ Association, an umbrella body for all Muslim graduates of the premier university, has distributed a sum of N600,000.00 amongst twenty-four beneficiaries at its 2017./2018 scholarship programme. The 13th edition of the scheme was held on the 15th April, 2018 at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

Among the programmes of the association is the promotion of university education among Muslim youths, irrespective of tribe, sex, age and university of study and over eight million naira (N8,000,000) has so far been committed to this singular project.In his welcome address, the National President of the Association, Dr Saka Adewumi stated that so far 60 undergraduates and 18 post-graduate students (Ph.D students inclusive) had benefited from the scheme, urging the beneficiaries to be committed to their studies.

He lauded the continued support of donors to the scheme such as Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), Senator Ibikunle Amosun; the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Mutairu Adeniran, Alhaji Adebola Adelaja, Alhaja Bolatito Aremu among others, advising other good-spirited Nigerians to partner with the association in order to give education to some indigent students.The Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, Alhaji Adelakun Abdulahi thanked other members of the committee for the success of the programme.In the same vein, the National Secretary, Shamsideen Adewusi said the volume of requests received from indigent students from various universities across the country was overwhelming and unimaginable. He therefore appealed for generous donations into the association’s accounts as follows: ECOBANK PLC, A/C NO 1673000385, A/C Name: UI Muslim Graduates Association.