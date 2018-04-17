Tolet buys Jumia House, changes name to Propertypro

By Tare Youdeowei

NIGERIAN real estate company, Tolet.com.ng has officially changed its name to Propertypro.ng after it acquired Jumia House (Lamudi) nearly six months ago.

While speaking on the company’s name change, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fikayo Ogundipe, said this was to reflect the company’s broader commitment and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of real estate search solutions.

According to him, “We set out originally to create a platform to help Nigerians search for rental properties around areas of their choice. The last one and half year, we have broadened the horizon of what we do beyond records.”

He said in order to provide quality and better efficient service to the people, the company bought off a major competitor in the industry, Jumia House.

Also speaking, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, Sulaiman Balogun, said, “Our name change today allows us to emphasise our wide-range business objectives around continually improving the way property search is conducted from the view of both real estate professionals and the general public, with the goal of increasing access and improving service delivery.”

“The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company’s product offerings. Our brand ethos has always been built on trust, credibility and industry knowledge – that’s what kept our business growing successfully over the last five years, and the PropertyPro brand promises to deliver on this same terms.”