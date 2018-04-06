Three foreign speakers for AFRIEPF Islamic Finance Workshop and Exhibition

Three foreign speakers and experts in Islamic finance have confirmed their participation at the maiden edition of the African Islamic Economic Policy Foundation’s (AFRIEPF) International Islamnomics Workshop and Trade Exhibition in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

They are Professor (Dr) Yahya Shiitu As-Sanusi, the Director of Research, Islamic Economics, Umm Ul Qura University; Mohammed Zubair Mughal, CEO, AlHuda Center for Islamic Banking and Economics, U.A.E, Pakistan, Uganda and South Africa; and Fazal Bahardeen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Rating (World Leading Authority on Halal Rating), Singapore.

Slated for July 24th and 25th, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, the workshop will also parade an array of professionals from Nigeria, among which are Associate Professor, University of Lagos, Dr Tajudeen Yusuf, who doubles as the Acting President, Institute of Islamic Finance Professionals of Nigeria; and Hajia Hajarah Adeola, CEO, Lotus Capital Limited, the first Shari’ah Compliant investment company in Nigeria.

The theme of the workshop is “The Potentials of Islamic Economy for Entrepreneurs and Business in Africa”.

According to the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Imam AbdulRasheed Abubakar, the workshop aims to serve as an open platform to assess the potentials and challenges of Islamic Economy and its development in Africa.

Imam Abubakar noted that the programme would highlight potential transactions and investments in Nigeria and throughout the region, as Nigeria plays a leadership role in economic and business development across the African continent.

He also said the much-awaited event will focus on Digital Islamic Services, Halal Travel, Tourism and Lifestyle Space, Halal Food Certification, Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Effectiveness of Islamic Banking and Finance, An Halal artwork, to be presented by Nigeria’s most famous Halal artist, Ridwan Osinowo, among others.

“The workshop will feature high-end speakers from around the world and is expected to attract business executives, entrepreneurs, government officials, international experts on Islamic Economy, professors and financial institutions among others, as participants, he concluded.