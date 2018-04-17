Three brothers found dead inside abandoned vehicle in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—THREE brothers, aged between two and five years, were weekend, found dead inside an abandoned vehicle at Okwelle, Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The deceased brothers included Precious Nweke (2), Salvation Nweke (3) and Saviour Nweke (5).

The story weaved around the incident in Okwelle, had it that the children went out to play when their parents were away from home.

A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard that the children’s parents became rattled when they could not find their children, on their return.

“A search party was immediately put together and the matter also reported to the police”, the villager recounted.

On whether there was suspected foul play in the incident, the man said: “It appears the children entered the abandoned vehicle, locked themselves up and didn’t know how to free themselves when the situation became uncomfortable for them, but the police has the final say here.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident said that the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr. Chris Ezike, “has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter”, adding that policemen, who found the bodies of the siblings, have deposited them in the morgue.

“We received a report of three missing children of the same parents: Saviour, Salvation and Precious. Unfortunately, the boys were found dead in a stationed vehicle in the village, after a search party was arranged”, Enwerem said.

Continuing, the PPRO said that “they apparently suffocated under the heat and died afterwards. The CP, who described the tragedy as pathetic, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.”