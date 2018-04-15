Senator re-assures people of dividends of democracy, embarks on mega projects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In fulfillment of his campaign promises, Senator Gbenga Ashafa has reiterated his commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the people in his constituency, aimed at adding values to lives.

Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, made the remarks during an inspection tour of various intervention projects he sponsored in the 2017 budget, within the senatorial district.

The senator, who wished the funding had come earlier, seized the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to ensuring that the people of the 98 wards of Lagos East enjoy the benefits of democracy in the tangible form.

Ashafa stated that “This is just an inspection tour of the projects requested by my constituents which I facilitated in the 2017 Appropriation Act. I would have hoped that the projects were completed earlier but then the funding for some of the projects just came recently, as I have been informed by the contractors on site.”

“I am only satisfied when I see that our intervention projects are delivered to each locality. That is one of the ways that our people in the grassroots would enjoy the dividends of democracy in tangible form.”

Some of the projects inspected included; A newly built block of classrooms with Offices, toilet and storage at St. John Anglican Primary School, Imota Local council Development Area, LCDA, an ICT Centre/Town Hall also in Imota, a 500 KVA Transformer for residences of Agbowa, Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA where the lack of a transformer had led to persistent shortage of power supply for years. The Senator also inspected a Solar Powered Borehole in Itoikin, Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA.

The residents who were full of thanks expressed their delight at the development in their area as they showered encomium on the senator.

Notable All Progressives Congress, APC Party faithful in attendance included: Elder Lateef Sangosanya (L.G.A Chairman), Mrs Funke Ogun (Woman Leader), Hon.Sulaiman Yusuf( Former Executive.Secretary and Youth Leader) and Otunba Nurudeen Yusuf.

They APC Chieftains expressed gratitude to the Senator for a promise well kept and endorsed him for another term in Office.