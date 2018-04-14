I saw hell over attempt to implicate Senator Sani – Suspected killer

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – A principal suspect over the alleged murder of One Lawan Maiduna of Kaduna state Garba Isa, weekend painted a gruesome picture of how the military compelled him to frame a Senator representing Kaduna Central at upper chamber, Alhaji Shehu Sani.

Isa, 46 a resident of Kabalan Doki in Kaduna state told Vanguard that “I saw hell in the hands of the military and police over their desperate attempt to implicate senator Sani”.

He said “Iam a professional painter and also a member of vigilante, I swear to God that Shehu Sani never knew me. Even if he can passes here, I believed that he does not know me all but they insisted I must implicate him which I declined’.

Isa said they tortured him to “accept the fact that Senator Sani gave one Bashir Hamdada money to kill Maiduna”.

He told Vanguard that the military took him to Ahmed Aruwa’s Farm located along Kaduna- Abuja road were they threatened to kill him if he did not accept to implicate Senator Sani as the man that hired to kill Lawan Maiduna.

Isa explained that, “I never knew Bashir Hamdada, let alone his illicit activities, but tortured and forced to make a statement that can implicate the senator over the alleged murder.”

Speaking further over his experiences at the military detention centres, Isa revealed that ” I spent two weeks facing different kinds of tortured while with military before I was handed over to Kaduna state CID”.

He said that it all began when “I was invited by the military to identify some persons arrested in connection with the alleged, murder of the said person.”

” Immediately was there to identify the arrested persons, the military began to torture me and insisted that I must menstion Sani’s name as the behind the murder”.

‘At Kaduna police CID, I spent a month before I was taken to prison on awaiting trial, but quickly granted bail to go and seek medical attention over wounds sustained while in detention that arose from right violation”.

He lamented that “I was accused without any physical evidence to support their charges”.