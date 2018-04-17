Poly student drowns in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

EKOWE, A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has reportedly drowned in a river.

The tragic incident, it was learned, occurred Sunday evening.

The deceased, a Public Administration student of the institution, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was said to have gone to the river to take his bath when he met his untimely death.

According to a source, the body of the deceased was recovered about 30 minutes after drowning.

But attempts by his fellow students to revive him failed .

The institution, it was learned, had been without water for about two weeks, causing the students to go to the jetty to bathe and fetch water.

The development was said to have triggered protest among the students.

It was, however, gathered that the intervention of the police prevented the protest from degenerating into violence.

Police

Contacted, Spokesman of the State Police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development.

He said though information at his disposal was sketchy, policemen had been deployed in the area to maintain peace.