Police deny arresting Deji Adeyanju in Abuja

Abuja – The Police in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) on Friday denied that they had arrested an activist, Deji Adeyanju, Convener, Concerned Nigerians Pro-Democracy Group.



The denial followed reports that Adeyanju was arrested at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, during the daily sit-out in demand for the release of Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, told NAN that Adeyanju was not arrested but invited by the police.

“Adeyanju was only invited by the police and not arrested as widely reported by some media,”he said.

The followers of El-Zakzaky have been staging protests in parts of the country demanding for the release of their leader. (NAN)