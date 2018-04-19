Photos : Stolen Senate mace returned

The Nigeria Police Force returned the Senate’s stolen mace it had recovered under a flyover before the city gate in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said it had recovered the Mace stolen from the chambers of the Senate by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, made the disclosure at plenary, and said that the mace, the symbol of authority of the legislature, was returned to the National Assembly by the police.