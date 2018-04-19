Breaking News
Translate

Photos : Stolen Senate mace returned

On 6:31 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

The Nigeria Police Force returned the Senate’s stolen mace it had recovered under a flyover before the city gate in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said it had recovered the Mace stolen from the chambers of the Senate by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, made the disclosure at plenary, and said that the mace, the symbol of authority of the legislature, was returned to the National Assembly by the police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operation, Joseph Habila returning Hijacked Senate Mace to National Assembly Clark , Sani Omolori at National Assembly Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Operation, Joseph Habila returning Hijacked Senate Mace to National Assembly Clark , Sani Omolori while National Assembly DPO, Sulu-Gamabari looks on at National Assembly Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Mace
Clark of National Assembly, Sani Omolori (right) taking Hijacked Senate Mace to Senate Chamber at National Assembly Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.