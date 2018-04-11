Pandemonium in Benin as drivers protest death of 4 in accident

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THERE was pandemonium yesterday morning at Siluko road Benin City when angry commercial drivers took to the streets protesting the death of four persons in a ghastly motor accident.

It was learnt that the accident occurred Monday night when a commercial bus, Toyota Vanette, with number plates Delta AYB 549 XP, rammed into a white tipper lorry with the inscription: Chief Vincent Petroleum and with number plates: Edo BEN 677 ZN.

It was also gathered that the driver, whose name was given as Victor, and three passengers reportedly died at the spot.

An eye witness disclosed that the bus driver was coming from the Ring Road end of the Siluko Road before ramming into the faulty tipper lorry at about 8 pm.

The eye witness noted that the tipper lorry developed some faults at the traffic light by Oliha market around 6 pm, but regretted that the commercial bus which was on speed rammed into the tipper lorry.

“It was about 6 pm when the tipper stopped at the traffic light. When it was supposed to move, it developed a fault, and the driver came out, placed caution signs on the front and the back of the lorry.

“But it was obvious that the commercial bus driver was on speed and rammed the lorry.”

However, the angry drivers, who were protesting, destroyed the windscreen of the lorry and set the tipper ablaze.

One of the drivers, Osamudiame Ehigiator, who spoke to journalists, blamed the government and the lorry drivers for the death of their colleague and his passengers.

Another driver, Ikpomwosa Omosefe, said: “This tipper developed fault here since yesterday afternoon.

“When it rains, we driver hardly see far. I believe the boy thought that the lorry was on motion that was what led to the accident.”

The state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, confirmed the accident, but said it was only the driver that lost his life.