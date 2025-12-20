Female sweeper killed in Lagos road accident

The suspect’s bus

By Esther Onyegbula

A female member of staff of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has lost her life in a road traffic accident along Meiran Road, inward Iyana Ekoro axis of Lagos, after being knocked down by a commercial bus that was allegedly reversing unlawfully on the expressway.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the victim was carrying out her routine environmental sanitation duties when the tragedy occurred.

According to LASTMA, preliminary findings revealed that a blue Ford commercial bus conveying bottled and canned beverages, with registration number BDG 495 YH, was recklessly reversing on the expressway when it rammed into the unsuspecting LAWMA sweeper. The impact reportedly caused severe head injuries that led to her instant death.

LASTMA officers on traffic surveillance in the Meiran axis were said to have promptly responded after receiving a distress alert. On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had fled in an attempt to evade arrest.

However, the officers immediately gave chase, apprehended the fleeing driver and returned him, alongside the vehicle, to the scene of the accident.

The driver and the vehicle were subsequently handed over to operatives of the Meiran Police Division for further investigation and prosecution, in line with existing laws.

LASTMA said the timely intervention of its officers also prevented a breakdown of law and order, as the suspect was close to being attacked by angry members of the public.

The remains of the deceased were later evacuated from the scene by LAWMA officials using an official vehicle for necessary procedures.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the death as tragic, distressing and entirely avoidable. He condemned the act of reversing on an expressway, noting that it is a serious traffic offence and a clear violation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Bakare-Oki extended condolences to the family, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased, while urging motorists to shun reckless and unlawful driving habits that continue to claim innocent lives.

He also reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws, ensuring road safety and protecting lives on Lagos roads, while commending the vigilance and swift response of the officers involved in apprehending the suspect and ensuring he did not escape justice.