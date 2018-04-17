OBJ’s third force has no grassroot support – PPA

…Says solution is pulling strength together under a party

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – Those counting on a third force to dislodge ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, administration at the federal level ahead of 2019 general election would be disappointed because the option will not fly for this particular election, the National Chairman, Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, Chief Peter Ameh has said.



Chief Ameh, while sharing his thought on the political option being canvassed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ostensibly to unseat the present government form the office, observed that, there are too many obstacles ahead for aspirants seeking to participate in the presidential race.

He also submitted that time which is of essence, is fast running out, pointing out that, “For any meaningful achievement to be recorded in this direction there must be a mass movement that enjoys grassroot acceptance and involvement, a crucial ingredient that is lacking.”

Ameh noted that money plays gargantuan role in politics is a gospel truth that many people would want to shy away from.

According to him, “Political Party works on structure that is deeply embedded in the grassroots, without this grassroot acceptance and involvement such a party cannot win State assembly not to talk of Governorship or Presidency.

“There are too many obstacles ahead of famous and distinguished people running the Presidential race. There must be a mass movement. The current alleged attempt to motivate a divided mindset in the political stage is worrisome. We need to speak of merits and pick the best in the interest of Nigerians.

“Those hoping for a third force may be disappointed in the long run because it may not fly for this particular election. It seems the time and resources needed are not there at this point in time.”

“One of our greatest challenge is the issue of mutual mistrust, mutual distrust and personal interest above collective good but if we decide to put all this aside and have an open mind to listen to ourselves then a lot will be possible.

“A lot is possible if we pull our strength together so we can be seen as a trait that is worthy to be negotiated with. What we need is one force; others call it third force but third force that does not have one untied front can not succeed.

“Let’s seat first then everything will fall into place because waiting for every four years election circle is not easy. Power is not given, it’s taken.”

Ameh stated further, “Nigerian election is a very peculiar one because it is not only determined by our PVC’s but by gate keepers residing in the various communities that make up our country, these units of control and Intercessors are grand masters in vote mobilization, coordination and manipulation and it takes a lot of money to carry out this task.

“Please my brother doesn’t be deceived huge sums of money are needed due to some very acknowledgeable fault lines i.e poverty, ignorance, lack of citizens’ right awareness and high level of illiteracy and no region is an exception to the listed issues above. Oh Oh I forgot religion!!!

“People easily get angry whenever I talk about the gargantuan role money play in our electioneering process and to some they accept the above views but their problem with my opinion is the fact that they think I over emphasised it’s importance and that I deliberately play down the will power of the people. Will power with hunger and extreme poverty?

“Third force option can only work if we all are united to work tirelessly and collectively to achieve our set out objectives through the right decision. We are running out of time.

“Yeah crowd funding, a good ideal in an environment where other political parties share money to the electorate? We are growing and I’m very optimistic that one day we will get to a place where our citizens will see the need to personally contribute financially no matter how small to electoral basket fund raising of a credible Candidate

“You can’t vote individuals without party structures and when we talk about party structure please don’t misunderstand me as just referring to only local govt, State and National executive of Political Party, it’s entails much more.

“Even Donald Trump had to hijack one party and dropped 10 Million dollars of his hard earned money for the take off of his campaign… Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi, Tunji Braithwaite, Pat Utomi were all extremely popular but none could win a local government.

“It is a well known fact that they all contested and lost in their wards…MKO Abiola had to hijack SDP and he won fair and square bcos it is important to note that they is a difference btw being popular and being famous, the later is more potent in mass mobilization.

“In 2010, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka launched a political party The Democratic Front and became it’s Chairman, those craving for good governance totally refused to join hands with him and forces around him did nothing to mobilised and further the Good cause which he was championing or for this idea driven political Party.”