NUPENG holds delegates conference

NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, will tomorrow hold its 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference, NDC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

With the theme: Impact of Technology (Industry 4.0) on Industrial Relations in the Workplace, speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara will be the chairman of the event.

Similarly, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the guest of honour, among other guests. President of the union, Igwe Achese, is the chief host.

At the conference, delegates will elect a new set of leaders to run the affairs of the union for the next four years.

Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, wishes NUPENG a successful conference.