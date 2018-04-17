NMA dissociates self from JOHESU strike

…Says action is unacceptable

BY: Victoria Ojeme & Ene Ocheme

ABUJA- The Nigerian Medical Association Tuesday disassociated itself from the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), a conglomerate of several health care associations in the health sector.

The executive of JOHESU had on Monday announced that it would commence an indefinite strike action on Wednesday.

President of Nigeria Medical Association Prof Mike Ogirima had announced its exemption from the strike at a press conference to herald its forth coming Annual Delegate Meeting and Scientific Conference holding in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ogirima said, “.The medical doctors would not be going on strike with them but rather they would be taking good care of the patients at the hospital. We in the medical sector, we are more interested in improving the health sector and also control high mortality rate in the country

“Let me state clearly that nobody is interested in depriving the joint health care union of their money and the strike is not acceptable”.

Ogirima lamented that presently, healthcare delivery in Nigeria is at a crossroads of sort, adding that Nigeria’s health and socio-demographic indices have kept on plundering.

According to him, Nigeria was still ranked 181 out of 187 countries of the world in the global ranking on healthcare delivery, while National Immunization Coverage had crestfallen from over 76% few years ago to 23%.

He noted that Nigeria is one of the three countries in the whole world yet to eradicate the polio virus from its borders.

He said, “The most recent evidence on why the solution should be sought and applied urgently is that Nigerians who ranked 1st in global happiness survey in 2003 are now in the 91st position as the indices used in the assessment are all health related. Health is wealth, security, development and happiness for all.

He emphasized that Nigeria is no longer in need of legislations or policy instruments to change the narratives of healthcare delivery.

He explained that the forthcoming conference would also examine the following sub-themes which include budgeting for financing health in poor resource, reversing medical tourism through public private partnership in the health care system of Nigeria and The National Health Act.