NGE condemns mace whisking incident in Senate

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Thursday condemned in very strong terms, the mace whisking incident in the nation’s Upper Chamber by some thugs who invaded the chamber.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, President and Victoria Ibanga, General Secretary, NGE, respectively, made the condemnation in a statement in Lagos.

According to the statement, such brigandage and acts akin to hooliganism, run contrary to the concepts and tenets of the democracy that the Fourth Estate of the Realm struggled to enshrine in our country.

The NGE said the NGE, like other law-abiding organisations, agencies and persons across all strata, demand that the perpetrators be tracked, arrested and tried in accordance with the country’s constitutional provisions.

The Executive said the NGE commended the Nigeria Police for swiftly responding to the emergent crisis.

“We enjoin all security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, renew their commitment and restrategise to forestall a recurrence, not only in the National Assembly but throughout the country.

“The NGE also reminds all officials, elected or appointed and across all tiers of government, to remember their oath of office, as well as the confidence and trust reposed in them by the Nigerian people.

“At all times, their words and deeds must exemplify the highest level of decency, decorum, responsibility and stewardship, in order to remain worthy of the people’s faith and trust,’’ the statement said.

It restated the NGE’s commitment to promoting issues that will deepen sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

The Guild, therefore, called on “all other constitutional realms to diligently and selflessly play their parts to achieve this goal for our fatherland’’.

Newsmen report that on April 18, Nigerians watched in shock as yet another charade unfolded in the Senate with the snatching of the Mace in the Senate, the symbol of authority from the Red Chamber, by alleged thugs.

Newsmen also report that the Nigerian Senate has confirmed that the act was allegedly perpetrated on the instruction of an elected representative of the people.

