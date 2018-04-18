Nasarawa killings: IDPs pelt Gov Al-Makura’s convoy with stones

By Peter Duru

The convoy of Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State was, yesterday, pelted with stones by some Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, at Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area, when he paid a visit to the camp.

Al-Makura had visited the camp with security chiefs in the state to assess situations arising from Sunday’s killing of 32 persons in the area by suspected headsmen.

This came on a day village Head, Chief Iyongovihi Ninge, was reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen who attacked Chembe settlement in Ukemberagya/Tswarev ward of Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Recall that suspected headsmen attacked some communities in Keana, Obi and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State and unleashed mayhem on the people.

When the governor attempted to address the IDPs, some youths in the camp became unruly and started chanting slogans, which forced him to leave the camp.

The situation became tensed when the youths began to pelt the governor’s convoy with stones, thus compelling the police to disperse them with teargas.

Governor reacts

Reacting, Governor Al-Makura attributed the situation to frustration as a result of challenges the IDPs are facing.

He said: “The reaction from the people is understandable, given their plight and we have to use diplomacy to address the issues. Continuing to address them at the moment would not yield any result, so we have decided to avoid further altercation.

“However, this action appears to indicate that the problems in some of these communities are self-inflicted. If people can conduct themselves in this way, then you know that there is more to it than what is happening.”

The governor, however, advised the leaders of the communities to caution their subjects against mob actions and disrespect for law and order.

He said: “If you will want to take laws into your own hands, you will be left to defend yourselves. However, as a responsible government desirous of protecting lives and property, we shall explore all avenues to ensure the safety of the people.”

Suspected herdsmen kill village head in Benue

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, yesterday afternoon, attacked Chembe settlement in Ukemberagya/Tswarev ward of Gaambe-Tiev community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a village head, Chief Iyongovihi Ninge.

A source in the community told Vanguard on phone that the traditional ruler was killed in his farm when the armed herdsmen stormed the area with a large number of herd.

The source said: “The armed herdsmen came with a large number of cattle, plundering germinating yam seedlings and all that was in people’s farms in the community.

“They met the village head in his farm where he had gone to inspect the clearing of his farm in readiness for the cultivation of yam seedlings. They shot him at the back and he died on the spot.

“On hearing the gunshot, everyone within the area ran for their lives though we cannot at the moment ascertain if more persons were killed but several families were crying that they could not trace their family members.”

Contacted, Benue State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, said he was yet to receive reports of the attack.