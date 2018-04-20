N10b fraud: Saraki distances self, faults publication

Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has on Friday denied an alleged publication from an Online media (Not Vanguard) over his involvement in a N10 billion fraud scandal.

In a statement signed and sent to journalists on Friday by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the President of the Senate, Saraki emphatically stated that he had nothing do with any payment, receipt or disbursement of any extra-budgetary funds.

Read the full statement below:

Response to False Publication from Online Platform

Again, our attention has been drawn to a publication by an online platform not Vanguard, which unethically alleges without any proof, reference, attribution or justification that the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was involved in receiving or sharing any unauthorized funds.

The article, entitled “EXCLUSIVE: Minister Adeosun, Saraki, Dogara, Accountant General in N10 billion fraud scandal”, in its style, substance, and deliberate spin struggles to connect the Senate President to the receipt and apportioning of funds which the publication describes as “illegal.”

In the absence of any doubt, the Senate President has nothing to do with any payment, receipt or disbursement of any extra-budgetary funds.

It is also important to state for the record that the Online article in question is pure and unmitigated false news. A simple check by this media would have revealed that all funds in the National Assembly are in the custody of the National Assembly Management, which is headed by the Clerk, and not its presiding officers.

Additionally, all contract awards are equally overseen by the National Assembly management, not the presiding officers.

We are aware that for some weeks now, this Online platform has had this story. However, they only contacted us on Wednesday, and the Clerk of the National Assembly, after a phone call from the Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the Senate President, promised to give them all necessary explanation and documents on this issue.

However, it is obvious that in the bid to rope in Senator Saraki, the reporters of this Online media platform could not wait to see the Clerk and rushed to publish the story less than 24 hours after the clerk made the aforementioned promise — with outright falsehood.

We are surprised that without any proof whatsoever, this online platform was using expressions like: “Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have just illegally received and shared”; “Saraki and Dogara submitted”; and “Investigations by this online media showed that at least 44 of the 82 contractors Messrs Saraki and Dogara…” These are highly defamatory and careless expressions.

It is expected, that the Editors of Premium Times will not be ignorant of the internal procurement and payment process in an organization like the National Assembly that they have covered and “investigated” for as long as they (the online media) has been in existence.

We consider this as part of the orchestrated campaign of calumny being waged against Dr. Saraki by some political elements using media platforms in which they have interests.

In this regard, for this careless and unwarranted assault on the person of the Senate President — after several previous warnings — the lawyers of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will be initiating legal action on this particular matter.

Finally, we ask the public to disregard the Online media piece, and take it for what it is, and will continue to be: “Fake News.”

Signed: Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the President of the Senate.