Mark saved our democracy from collapse — Ekweremadu

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—THE Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said the political tenacity and foresight of former Senate President, David Mark, helped stabilise Nigerian polity and saved the country’s democracy from collapse.

He explained that Mark’s ‘doctrine of necessity’ saved the country’s democracy from collapse and the constitution review which he anchored were achievements and imprints that would remain indelible in Nigeria’s history.

Ekweremadu, who spoke at the 70th birthday and thanksgiving service at Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church, Otukpo, in honour of Mark, said: “No doubt, the period the former Senate President presided over the National Assembly was the golden era of our democracy.”

In his speech, the celebrant, Senator Mark, appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray and ensure the enthronement of peace and stability in the country.

Earlier in his homily, the Bishop of Otukpo Catholic Diocese, Most Revd. Michael Apochi, implored Nigerians to turn to God to usher in a rebirth in the country.