Full text of Messi’s farewell speech as he retires from Argentina

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi reacts to a missed chance during the international friendly football match between Argentina and Benin at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi brought his international career to an emotional close on Wednesday as the world champions defeated Benin Republic 3-0 in a friendly match.

Messi played a decisive role in the victory, scoring one goal and providing two assists in what marked his final appearance for Argentina.

The 39-year-old bows out as Argentina’s most-capped player, having made 208 appearances and scored 126 goals for the national team.

After the final whistle, Messi addressed the 85,000 fans in an emotional farewell speech.

FAREWELL SPEECH:

“I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here.

“Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina National Team is going to hurt a lot. If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is.

“I think I’m talking more than ever today because I simply don’t want this moment to end.

“But I think the time has come for me to retire. The last World Cup took a lot out of us after everything we went through. We arrived in the final with just enough left in us, but we fought until the very end, like we always did.

“We came very close to winning it again, and despite everything that was said about us, nothing strange happened. The match against England took a lot out of us because we gave absolutely everything.

“In 2022, we had the dream of fulfilling not only my dream, but the dream of an entire country: becoming world champions again. And we did it.

“We won the World Cup, the Copa América, the Finalissima… I’m incredibly grateful for everything I experienced with this National Team.

“But this journey wasn’t only about 2022 or this last World Cup. So many teammates fought alongside me for this shirt long before we finally became world champions. Never doubt how much every one of them fought and gave for Argentina.

“It was a privilege and an honor to share the pitch with all of my teammates and to share so much of our lives together away from football. Every time we stepped onto the pitch, I knew we could compete against anyone because I had warriors beside me who were willing to leave absolutely everything out there.

“To achieve the biggest things, you need a strong group. And it’s during the most difficult moments that you truly discover what kind of team you have. That’s one of the biggest reasons we were able to achieve everything we did.

“And especially to this group: THANK YOU. They helped me fulfill the dream I had since I was a child. They helped me become a world champion.

“I also want to thank the people. I was lucky enough to play in so many cities across Argentina, and everywhere I went, I received an incredible amount of love.

“Throughout all these years, wherever we played in the world, the stadiums were always full of Argentinians. No matter the match or the distance, people made an enormous effort to be there. We know how difficult that is. Wherever we went in the world, it felt like we were playing at home because we could always feel your support.

“And that support has to continue. Difficult moments will come, and those are the moments when you have to support the team more than ever. You need strong, united groups because there will always be people who want to see the National Team fail, and we can’t give them that satisfaction.

“Here, in this stadium, I experienced one of the happiest days of my life: our first match at home after becoming world champions. It was beautiful. And today might be one of the saddest because I’m standing here saying goodbye.

“I’m going to miss all of you so much, but I’ll always be on your side. I’ll be supporting these boys and everyone who comes after them.

“There are so many emotions going through me right now. I’m surely forgetting many things I would like to say because this is a very difficult moment for me. The first person who comes to my mind is my dad.

“I’m going to miss playing here so much. I love you all, and I’m proud to be Argentine.

“I leave grateful, proud and at peace. Thank you for everything.”

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