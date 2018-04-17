Lagos sweeps honours at Nestle Milo Western Conference Basketball Championships

Lagos State Male and Female Basketball teams have emerged the zonal winners of the 20th Nestle-Milo Secondary School Basketball Championships on April 17, at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

International School, University of Lagos (UNILAG) male Basketball team, defeated their Ogun counterparts, Victorroti Private Secondary School from Olokuta , Idi-Aba 71-41 to win the trophy and cash awards at stake.

In the same vein, Westley Girls Secondary School, Yaba, Lagos, defeated Yejide Girls Secondary School, Oyo State 36-35 in the female final to edge out their opponents.

For the male and female categories, seven teams each from Groups A and B contested for the final pairings before the winners emerged.

Bello Anuoluwapo of Westley Secondary School and Adeoye Oluwapo of International School, UNILAG emerged the Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the female and male categories respectively.

It will be recalled that the just-concluded Western Conference Basketball Championships which dunked off on April 12, served as the qualifier for the national finals coming up in Lagos from May 3 to May 10.

At the event, all the male and female team winners from the four conferences will be contesting for the grand trophy.

Speaking at the finals of the Western Conference, Boladale Odunlami, Branch Manager of North Central, Nestle Nigeria Plc., said that Milo brand in Nigeria and globally, had been in the forefront of the development of grassroots sports in the country.

“I like to emphasis that Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship has played a crucial role in grassroots sports development in Nigeria and Nestle is committed to sustaining this development in the year to come,” he said.

He said that a good number of players from the Premier Basketball league in Nigeria had participated in the Milo Secondary School Basketball championships at one time or the other. (NAN)