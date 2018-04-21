Keke riders in the eye of Professor Johnbull

By OSA AMADI

Season six of the epic comedy and didactic drama, Professor Johnbull, opened last week with a showcase of the life of keke –tricycle riders. The prime time television drama series is sponsored by telecommunications firm, Globacom.

Season Six began Sunday, April 8 on Africa Magic Family Channel and also on Gotv Channel 2.

The program is also broadcast on the terrestrial channel of NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes, with a repeat broadcast on Friday at the same time and on the same channels. Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, will broadcast the show on Wednesday, with a repeat broadcast on Saturday.

Titled ‘Anthony Keke’, this first edition of the season looks at the lifestyle of a typical Keke (commercial tricycle) rider, who depends on taking alcohol and other stimulants to function. In the show, Professor Johnbull’s gateman, Abadnego (Martins Nebo) makes advances toward the erudite Professor’s daughter, Elizabeth, acted by Queen Nwokoye; Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso).

Anthony the Keke rider in the play represents the typical Keke rider and he does all the evils that some of them are akin to, including disobedience to traffic rules with impunity, riding without license, quarrelling with passengers and being unnecessarily abusive and unruly.