Joshua ready to fight Wilder for $50m

Anthony Joshua says for $50m dollars he will fight Deontay Wilder “tomorrow”, adding that the fight “has to happen” for boxing.

Wilder accepted Joshua’s invitation – made in the aftermath of his points victory over Joseph Parker – for a fight to become the undisputed heavy-weight champion of the world, but negotiations are proving tricky. Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, says his team have made offers to the American’s camp, but admits they are still awaiting a response.

“If it is a $100m fight and they are happy with taking 60-40, I’ll take 50-50. Give me $50m dollars up front and I swear I’ll take that fight tomorrow,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

 


