Iwobi, Welbeck treated to ‘Monkey Chants’ in Russia

Arsenal duo Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck were subjected to racial abuse by CSKA Moscow fans, during their Europa League quater-final clash last Thursday.

Arsenal drew 2-2 in their Europa League quarter-final second leg at the VEB Arena to reach the last four with a 6-3 aggregate victory.

A Reuters photographer claims to have heard the chants directed at Welbeck and Iwobi as they neared the stands when the ball went out of play.

Reacting to the allegations, CSKA Fans Against Racism tweeted : ‘’There were at least 11 people from our initiative at the game at different sectors including the ultras one. We are the first to report any racist incident in Russia but we can assure you this news is a total lie.

‘’Furthermore, we spoke to several English journalists after the game and no one heard anything abusive. Who is this “Reuters photographer”? It seems that “reporters” at Daily Mirror know that nobody trusts them so they try to hide behind more respectful Reuters. Disgusting clowns.

Iwobi came on as a second half substitute in the 77th minute against CSKA Moscow and missed a glorious opportunity to equalize for the Gunners in the closing minutes.

Top African players like Yaya Toure has been subjected to racial abuse before In Russia, a move which made Toure to call for an African boycott of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to staged in Russia in June.