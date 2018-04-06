Investigate how our son died; Rivers community tasks to Buratai

By Davies Iheamnachor

Taabaa Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State has called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to investigate and explain how one of its sons, Capt. Eebu Nule, was killed.

Speaking on the death of his younger brother, His Royal Highness, Mene M. Nule, Mene Eedee 1, Bua Baa, said the report of the demise of Capt Nule came unexpected and shocking to the entire Ogoniland

Nule said: “Since 2nd of February, 2018 that Nule’s family and the Taabaa Community in Khana Local Government Area received the news of the sudden demise of our illustrious son, Captain Eebu Beele Glad Nule, we have been very worried about how he died following revelations from his squad members.

According to the royal father, “When we contacted the Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, from where Captain Nule’s team was deployed to Nabango village, Birnin Gwari area, he was not ready to tell us or investigate how the captain under his supervision died but only advised us to arrange for his burial, claiming that the Army was surrounded by various enemies.

“Subsequent contact to Major Leonard A. Balogun, the Commanding Officer of special squad under which the late captain served as the operational commander revealed that our son was hit by bullet while pinning where he (Balogun) asked him to pin immediately in front of the commander during an operation and died on the way to hospital.”